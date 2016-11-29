We Must Protect The Peace We Are Enjoying – Pastor Lawrence Tetteh

Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO) Dr.Pastor Lawrence Tetteh has made a staggering revelation about the upcoming December 7 polls by asserting that there could be war if care is not taken.

The spiritual leader was answering a question in connection with whether he sides with comments made by people on radio and the social media that there could be war during the December polls when he was briefing Hot Fm’s news team about his upcoming prayer rally which will come on at the trade fare Centre on Saturday 3rd December,2016 to intercede on the December polls.

Explaining the motive behind his assertion,Dr Lawrence Tetteh emphasised that he travels alot to Rwanda,Liberia ,Congo,Ivory Coast,Angola ,Kenya which are war torn countries and immediately you arrive from these countries the most prudent thing you should do is to give thanks to God that you are a Ghanaian because one mistake triggered the wars in those countries.

Pastor Tetteh continued: ” We have to remind ourselves that one mistake by any of us could also trigger a war so we should be mindful and advise ourselves”.

Dr Tetteh urged Ghanaians to be resolute in their quest for the peace in the nation, saying “a massive united front is the way forward for Ghana in our bid to have successful and peaceful elections.

Razzonline.com brings you the full interview in the video below