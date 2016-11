HWS Music's frontline artist Xhila Roy quickly jumps on the Portey Riddim and titles it Naa Goo Dey. "Naa Goo Dey" means "thank you" in hausa.

Portey Riddim which is the riddim of the streets and the riddim for christmas was produced by SKRMN who's 1/3 of the TubhaniMuzik production team.

Download Link

bit.ly/naagoodey