Charllotte Osei, Akua Donkor, Lordina Mahama Ranked among 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women

As part of their mission is to equip 100,000 Women in Ghana & Africa to be globally minded, have globally competitive brands, businesses & careers, influence the society positively & leave a lasting legacy; WomanRising; a flagship project of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) has released a comprehensive list which features 100 of the Most Influential Ghanaian Women, achieving great strides, making tremendous impact and breaking glass ceilings in their respective fields of endeavour.

Commenting on the list, Ekow Mensah, the founder of WomanRising said that women form 51% of Ghana’s population and as the majority, their impact and influence on Ghana’s economy, commerce and people cannot be over emphasised. “The 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women list cuts across various sectors and disciplines and adequately represents the tenacity of women in their quest to leave lasting legacies and to influence society positively. We are excited to bring you this list and I hope it inspires and motivates you to greater heights”, he added.

The List has women from various sectors including but not limited to Media, Politics, Business, Religion, Academia, Showbiz, Fashion and Leadership. Below is the list of the 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women arranged in ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

To read more about the list kindly visit http://womanrising.org/100migw/

Aisha Ayensu || Christie Browne Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu || Actress Akua Donkor || Ghana Freedom Party Ama Ata Aidoo || Author Ama K Abrebrese || Actress Amma Lartey || Reach for Change Anita De Sosoo || National Democratic Congress Anita Erskine-Amaizo || Starr FM Ayesha Bedwei || PWC Beatrice Wiafe Addai (Dr) || Peace and Love Hospitals Berla Mundi || GhOne TV & Live FM Beryl Agyekum || Echohouse Ghana Bridget Otoo || TV3 Bridgette Dzorgbenuku || Progressive People's Party Caroline Sampson || Y FM Cecilia Johnson || Council of State Charlotte Osei || Electoral Commission Christie Doe Tetteh (Rev) || Solid Rock Chapel International Claudia Lumor || Glitz Africa Comfort Ocran || Legacy Legacy Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu || Ghana Armed Forces Deloris Frimpong Manso || Maxgringo Productions Dentaa Amoateng || GUBA Awards Dorothy Danso (Dr) || Aglow International Ghana Dzibordi Dosoo || Allure Africa Group Dzifa Gomashie (Hon) || Ministry of Tourism Edith Dankwa || Business and Financial Times Ellen Hagan || L’AINE Services Esi Ansah (Dr.) || ‎ Ashesi University Esinam Seade || University of Ghana Estelle Akofio-Sowah || Google Ghana Esther Cobbah || Women in Tech Africa Ethel Cofie || Stratcomm Africa Farida Bedwei || Logiciel Ghana Freda Duplan || Nestlé Ghana Georgina T. Wood (Her Ladyship) || Supreme Court, Ghana Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie || Aglow International Ghana Gifty Anti (Oheneyeri) || GDA Concept Gifty Kleenam (Hon) || Member of Parliament Gifty Osei || Musician Gloria Buckman Yankson || Plan It Ghana Grace Amey Obeng || FC Group Hannah Tetteh (Hon) || Ministry of Foreign Affairs Helen Adwoa Ntoso (Hon) || Volta Region Minister Inna Maryam Patty || Exclusive Events Jackie Appiah || Actress Jane Awindor (Efya) || Musician Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang || Ministry of Education Jean Mensa || IEA Jeremie Van Garshong || Live FM Jessice Opare Saforo || Citi FM & Viasat1 Joselyn Dumas || Actress Joyce Ababio || Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi (Akumaa Zimbi) || Multimedia Joyce Aryee (Dr) || Salt and Light Ministries Joyce Bawah Mogtari (Hon) || Ministry of Transport Juliet Ibrahim || Actress Kafui Danku || Actress Kalsoume Sinare || Actress Kate Quartey-Papafio || Reroy Cables Limited Kokui Selormey || Viasat1 Lordina Mahama || First Lady Lucy Quist || Airtel Ghana Lydia Forson || Actress Maidie Arkutu || Unilever Ghana Marrietta BAppiah- Oppong (Hon) || Ministry of Justice Matilda Amissah Arthur (H.E.) || Second Lady Mavis Ama Frimpong (Hon) || Eastern Region Mawuena Trebah || GIPC Michelle McKinney Hammond || HeartWing Ministries Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || GhOne TV & Starr FM Nana Ama McBrown || Actress Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (H.E.) || National Democratic Party Nana Oye Lithur (Hon) || Ministry of Gender Ohemaa Mercy || Musician Otiko Afisa Djaba || New Patriotic Party Patience Akyianu || Barclays Bank Patricia Poku-Diaby || Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited Peace Hyde || Forbes Africa & GhOne TV Petra Aba Asamoah || 3FM Rebecca Akosua Acheampong (Becca) || Musician Rebecca Akufo Adoo || New Patriotic Party Regina Agyare-Honu || Soronko Solutions Rosa Whitaker Duncan Williams || Whitaker Group Samia Nkrumah || Convention People’s Party Samira Bawumia || New Patriotic Party Sandra Ankobiah || Lawyer Selina Boateng || Musician Sherifa Gunu || Musician Shirley Frimpong Manso || Sparrow Productions Sophia Akuffo (Her Ladyship) || Supreme Court, Ghana Theresa Ayoade || Charterhouse Theresa Oppong-Beeko || Manet Incorporated Ursula Ekuful (Hon) || Ablekuma West Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda (MzVee) || Musician Victoria Kwakwa || World Bank, East Asia and Pacific Region Wiyaala Noella || Musician Yawa Hansen Quao || Leading Ladies Network Yvonne Nelson || Actress Zenator Rawlings (Dr) || National Democratic Congress

WomanRising is passionate about equipping women to succeed particularly in business and generally in life through the provision of relevant information, capacity building through training and coaching, branding and productive networking support and entrepreneurship development. For Inquiries email [email protected] or visit www.womanrising.org