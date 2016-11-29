The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Charllotte Osei, Akua Donkor, Lordina Mahama Ranked among 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women

By Prince Akpah
As part of their mission is to equip 100,000 Women in Ghana & Africa to be globally minded, have globally competitive brands, businesses & careers, influence the society positively & leave a lasting legacy; WomanRising; a flagship project of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) has released a comprehensive list which features 100 of the Most Influential Ghanaian Women, achieving great strides, making tremendous impact and breaking glass ceilings in their respective fields of endeavour.

Commenting on the list, Ekow Mensah, the founder of WomanRising said that women form 51% of Ghana’s population and as the majority, their impact and influence on Ghana’s economy, commerce and people cannot be over emphasised. “The 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women list cuts across various sectors and disciplines and adequately represents the tenacity of women in their quest to leave lasting legacies and to influence society positively. We are excited to bring you this list and I hope it inspires and motivates you to greater heights”, he added.

The List has women from various sectors including but not limited to Media, Politics, Business, Religion, Academia, Showbiz, Fashion and Leadership. Below is the list of the 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women arranged in ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

To read more about the list kindly visit http://womanrising.org/100migw/

  1. Aisha Ayensu || Christie Browne
  2. Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu || Actress
  3. Akua Donkor || Ghana Freedom Party
  4. Ama Ata Aidoo || Author
  5. Ama K Abrebrese || Actress
  6. Amma Lartey || Reach for Change
  7. Anita De Sosoo || National Democratic Congress
  8. Anita Erskine-Amaizo || Starr FM
  9. Ayesha Bedwei || PWC
  10. Beatrice Wiafe Addai (Dr) || Peace and Love Hospitals
  11. Berla Mundi || GhOne TV & Live FM
  12. Beryl Agyekum || Echohouse Ghana
  13. Bridget Otoo || TV3
  14. Bridgette Dzorgbenuku || Progressive People's Party
  15. Caroline Sampson || Y FM
  16. Cecilia Johnson || Council of State
  17. Charlotte Osei || Electoral Commission
  18. Christie Doe Tetteh (Rev) || Solid Rock Chapel International
  19. Claudia Lumor || Glitz Africa
  20. Comfort Ocran || Legacy Legacy
  21. Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu || Ghana Armed Forces
  22. Deloris Frimpong Manso || Maxgringo Productions
  23. Dentaa Amoateng || GUBA Awards
  24. Dorothy Danso (Dr) || Aglow International Ghana
  25. Dzibordi Dosoo || Allure Africa Group
  26. Dzifa Gomashie (Hon) || Ministry of Tourism
  27. Edith Dankwa || Business and Financial Times
  28. Ellen Hagan || L’AINE Services
  29. Esi Ansah (Dr.) || ‎ Ashesi University
  30. Esinam Seade || University of Ghana
  31. Estelle Akofio-Sowah || Google Ghana
  32. Esther Cobbah || Women in Tech Africa
  33. Ethel Cofie || Stratcomm Africa
  34. Farida Bedwei || Logiciel Ghana
  35. Freda Duplan || Nestlé Ghana
  36. Georgina T. Wood (Her Ladyship) || Supreme Court, Ghana
  37. Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie || Aglow International Ghana
  38. Gifty Anti (Oheneyeri) || GDA Concept
  39. Gifty Kleenam (Hon) || Member of Parliament
  40. Gifty Osei || Musician
  41. Gloria Buckman Yankson || Plan It Ghana
  42. Grace Amey Obeng || FC Group
  43. Hannah Tetteh (Hon) || Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  44. Helen Adwoa Ntoso (Hon) || Volta Region Minister
  45. Inna Maryam Patty || Exclusive Events
  46. Jackie Appiah || Actress
  47. Jane Awindor (Efya) || Musician
  48. Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang || Ministry of Education
  49. Jean Mensa || IEA
  50. Jeremie Van Garshong || Live FM
  51. Jessice Opare Saforo || Citi FM & Viasat1
  52. Joselyn Dumas || Actress
  53. Joyce Ababio || Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design
  54. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi (Akumaa Zimbi) || Multimedia
  55. Joyce Aryee (Dr) || Salt and Light Ministries
  56. Joyce Bawah Mogtari (Hon) || Ministry of Transport
  57. Juliet Ibrahim || Actress
  58. Kafui Danku || Actress
  59. Kalsoume Sinare || Actress
  60. Kate Quartey-Papafio || Reroy Cables Limited
  61. Kokui Selormey || Viasat1
  62. Lordina Mahama || First Lady
  63. Lucy Quist || Airtel Ghana
  64. Lydia Forson || Actress
  65. Maidie Arkutu || Unilever Ghana
  66. Marrietta BAppiah- Oppong (Hon) || Ministry of Justice
  67. Matilda Amissah Arthur (H.E.) || Second Lady
  68. Mavis Ama Frimpong (Hon) || Eastern Region
  69. Mawuena Trebah || GIPC
  70. Michelle McKinney Hammond || HeartWing Ministries
  71. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || GhOne TV & Starr FM
  72. Nana Ama McBrown || Actress
  73. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (H.E.) || National Democratic Party
  74. Nana Oye Lithur (Hon) || Ministry of Gender
  75. Ohemaa Mercy || Musician
  76. Otiko Afisa Djaba || New Patriotic Party
  77. Patience Akyianu || Barclays Bank
  78. Patricia Poku-Diaby || Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited
  79. Peace Hyde || Forbes Africa & GhOne TV
  80. Petra Aba Asamoah || 3FM
  81. Rebecca Akosua Acheampong (Becca) || Musician
  82. Rebecca Akufo Adoo || New Patriotic Party
  83. Regina Agyare-Honu || Soronko Solutions
  84. Rosa Whitaker Duncan Williams || Whitaker Group
  85. Samia Nkrumah || Convention People’s Party
  86. Samira Bawumia || New Patriotic Party
  87. Sandra Ankobiah || Lawyer
  88. Selina Boateng || Musician
  89. Sherifa Gunu || Musician
  90. Shirley Frimpong Manso || Sparrow Productions
  91. Sophia Akuffo (Her Ladyship) || Supreme Court, Ghana
  92. Theresa Ayoade || Charterhouse
  93. Theresa Oppong-Beeko || Manet Incorporated
  94. Ursula Ekuful (Hon) || Ablekuma West
  95. Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda (MzVee) || Musician
  96. Victoria Kwakwa || World Bank, East Asia and Pacific Region
  97. Wiyaala Noella || Musician
  98. Yawa Hansen Quao || Leading Ladies Network
  99. Yvonne Nelson || Actress
  100. Zenator Rawlings (Dr) || National Democratic Congress

WomanRising is passionate about equipping women to succeed particularly in business and generally in life through the provision of relevant information, capacity building through training and coaching, branding and productive networking support and entrepreneurship development. For Inquiries email [email protected] or visit www.womanrising.org

General News

