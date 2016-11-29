The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 29 November 2016 14:41 CET

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Launches Song To Support NPP

By Daily Guide
Dada KD and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah
Dada KD and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah last Sunday launched his new song titled 'One Logologo' featuring Pasco Abrantie at the Hope Generation Ministry International (HGMI) at Weija in Accra to raise funds to support the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) polling agents during the elections.

The launch which was chaired by Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah, also known as Computer Man, leader and founder of the ministry, attracted a large number of NPP supporters and sympathisers from all walks of life.

It witnessed musical performances from a number of musicians, including Dada KD, Pasco Abrantie and a host of others.

The objective of the song, according to Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, is to encourage every eligible voter to go and cast his or her vote for the NPP's Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7.

He was very optimistic that when the NPP is voted into power, it would help the creative arts industry to grow.

According to him, the money raised from the launch would be given to the leadership of the party to share among the polling agents, adding, “The initiative is an act of charity not influenced by anybody.”

Some of the celebrities who graced the launch include Prince Yawson (Waakye), Yaw Labito, Socrates Safo, Fred Kyei Mensah, Matilda Agyemang, members of the Creative Arts For Change, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu

