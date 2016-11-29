Video: Camilla Destiny - Rewind ft. Atumpan

‘Rewind’ is the club banging collaboration between Camilla Destiny and Atumpan (global hit with The Thing), produced by Killbeatz (Fuse ODG, Wizkid, R2Bees). It was mixed and mastered by James 'Lerock' Loughery super engineer/producer (Alicia Keys, Joss Stone, Bjork, So Solid).

‘Rewind’, which is a dancehall-flavoured and quite fresh jam infused with some sick Afrobeat drops is the the third smash from Camilla Destiny, an award-winning Brit School alumna singer/songwriter/producer.

Her last single ‘Real Ones’ was supported by Kiss, Capital Xtra and Gaydio, as well as cutting edge fashion blogs such as Wonderland and Music Week, and it even featured Rick Ross & Flo Rida in the official video. The multi-talented beauty has written chart hits for international superstars as well as working as a professional dancer.

Atumpan after emerging in 2013 onto the Afrobeat scene with his huge international hit single The Thing, the Ghanaian UK based artist started picking up wider attention and has steadily been building a reputation across Europe with his subsequent singles ‘Baby Mama’ and ‘We like It’ featuring UK artist, Big Narstie.

‘‘After writing for so many others, I am now enjoying the freedom of creating my own sound: fun, vibrant and experimental with a summer feel.’’ Camilla Destiny

