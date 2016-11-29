The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 29 November 2016 14:35 CET

“Never Rely On Past Glories ”, Kafui Danku, on Aim Higher Africa’s Ignite Series

By John Claude Tamakloe

The Ignite Series produced by education not for profit, Aim Higher Africa is an edutainment program with a focus on sharing tips to success by young entrepreneurs from across Africa. Aim Higher Africa aims to inspire a new generation of young entrepreneurs to create businesses that enrich their local communities by providing a medium where peer-to-peer learning takes place. This episode features Kafui Danku founder, ABC Pictures.

The movie businesses can be a challenging terrain. When all the glitz and glamour of the movie premier fades away, reality sets in and the pressure begins to create the next blockbuster movie, which will out do the previous one. For Kafui Danku, founder of ABC Pictures, a motion picture production business focused on churning out quality scripted programming, the only way to stay ahead of the competition is by out doing yourself and never relying on past glories.

Watch now as she shares her secrets to success.

To find out more about Aim Higher Africa visit: www.aimhigherafrica.com

