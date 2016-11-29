Kwaw Kese, Edem, Da’ Hammer declare support for Nduom

Ghanaian rappers Kwaw Kese, Edem and ace producer Da' Hammer of the Last Two appear to have thrown their weight behind the Progressive People’s Party’s (PPP) presidential candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom ahead of this year’s elections.

Edem and Kwaw Kesse in separate Instagram posts said they were convinced Nduom was the best man to lead the country, citing his ability to create jobs.

Da’hammer has convinced me… Ghana let’s put Dr Nduom in office. #Edwumawura #kokromotipower

A photo posted by Kwaw Kese (@kwawkese) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:12am PST

Edem, known for hit songs such as ‘Heba’, ‘Nyornuviade’ and ‘Bra fremi’ stated that his choice was after a conversation with renowned record producer Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer of The Last Two.

I was speaking with the hammer and i think we should try a new person for the Job..Dr Nduom. ..has done amazing things alone..

A photo posted by iamEdem (@iamedemgh) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:09am PST

The three may be the only Ghanaian entertainers who have publicly declared their support or made a case for the PPP Presidential candidate, Dr Nduom.

Most entertainers in Ghana have endorse either the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Mahama, who many have described as the leading candidates in this year's election.

Entertainers endorsing Mahama and Akufo-Addo

Some musicians and actors who have endorse the NPP's Akufo-Addo include Lucky Mensah, Wisa Greid, Dada KD, Kwabena Kwabena, Barima Sidney, Leo Mensah, Daddy Lumba, Nana Quame, A-Plus, Praye, Agya Koo and Cwesi Oteng.

Those who have endorse President Mahama include, John Dumelo, Selasie Ibrahim, Mr. Beautiful, Mzbel, Bukom Banku, Ayitey Powers and Papa Nii.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor