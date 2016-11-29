Fimfim Live Concert To Resurrect A Legacy

After years of honing his craft, one of Ghana's finest artist on the come up, Fimfim, is set to hold what he calls an appreciation show in Dansoman.

The Fimfim Live Concert, what he has chosen to call it, is scheduled for December 17, 2016 and will be an annual thereafter, which will seek to strengthen his fanbase and bring to his community the kind of musical vibe it once had. Dansoman used to be at the apex in the music industry, and single handedly, Fimfim is poised to embark on the herculean task of restoring what once was.

Known for the fluidity in his rap and the rich indigenous art of storytelling in his music, Fimfim has promised a night of euphoria characterised with a thrilling artistic stage craft to go with.

Also performing on the night will be Luther, Strongman, Gemini, Kesse, Skonti and Gariba, with a supporting performances from Nana Nie, Phrame, Edoh, 99k, Kweiks, Blakka, Kay Dizzle and a lot more.

Black Avenue Muzik and YFM's Ogee will be an MC for the night, as well as comedian Ajeezay and Viperlino. Every good musical concert needs a good DJ, and the Fimfim Live Concert won't be found wanting. It will be a star-studded DJ booth with DJ Mic Smith of FM, DJ Mingle of Live FM, DJ Zyon, DJ Ashmen of Radio 360, DJ Huarache and DJ Laxtik.

This event is partnered by TalkMediaGhana, UrbanPowerPlay, Dream Entertainment, Platinum Studios, Trump Music Group, Isocial, Bygonegh & Flash Africa.

The producer/rapper/songwriter has dropped back-to-back bangers both for himself and others and it's just about the right time to elevate his relevance with a concert.

His recent released single 'Selewa' featuring Haywaya is currently doing well on radio and on almost all the top blogs in Ghana, Nigeria, U.K. etc.

It's December 17, 2016 at Dansoman Keepfit Park. Mark your calendars.