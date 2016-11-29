Music Submission: Larry Prince - Peace Vybe (Mixed by Horrofix Umaga)

Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” ~ Martin Luther King, Jr.

Our hearts go out to all the victims in Brussels, Nigerian, Ghana and around the world who are impacted by violence and war. Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.

Fast rising act Larry Prince has joined in to fight for peace. Though it's assumed we only need peace before and during the election season, peace actually comes from being able to contribute the best that we have, and all that we are, toward creating a world that supports everyone. "The aftermath of everything should be peaceful he says in the song" but peace in itself is also securing the space for others to contribute the best that they have and all that they are.

Larry Prince jumps on TekNo's popular "Pana" hit song to deliver his peace message. He believes violence is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is also immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding: it seeks to annihilate rather than convert.

He sings about violence being immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love. How it destroys community and makes brotherhood impossible. It leaves society in monologue rather than dialogue.

Such a great piece coming from the "Body Pump" hit maker who also believes violence ends up defeating itself when there's peace. Once it creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers not is really achieved.

