Photos: Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall Musician Epixode Electrifies Fans At Event With Stunning Performances

Epixode has indeed proven to Ghanaians and the world at large that his “Energy god” accolade is very deserving.

On Saturday, 26th of November, 2016, the award winning reggae and dancehall musician Epixode electrified the entertaining atmosphere at Club Onyx as he performed to the gratification of all patrons who witnessed his artistic stage craft.

The event dubbed “Black Is Black” happened to be the second edition of KOD’s all black party which took place at Club Onyx at Cantonment in Accra and was hosted by Award winning TV personality Berla Mundi,Benny Blanco and presented by Sheldon The Turnup.

The event saw stunning performances from other talents like Dark Suburb who opened up show ,AI and Afro Harmony who also performed to the frenzied fans around.

Epixode who grabbed the microphone in the late hours of the show performed popular songs like ; Ghetto Anthem,Me Myself And I ,Avatar,Body Body and more.

According to patrons ,the Gbevu Music Group signee Epixode stole the show with his implausible freestyles and craft and will definitely leave fans in a nostalgic moment.

Watch photos below





Img-20161128-wa0009





Img-20161128-wa0017





Img-20161128-wa0016





Img-20161128-wa0014





Img-20161128-wa0012