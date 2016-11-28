Photos: Israel Laryea, Lexis Bill, others turn ushers at Ebo Whyte's play

Some personalities from The Multimedia Group, over the weekend, gave patrons, who turned up to watch Ebo Whyte’s latest play, a special VIP treatment at the National Theatre.

The patrons, were simply, gobsmacked, when they saw some of their favourite on-air and television personalities ready to usher them to watch the play, ‘Rejected’.

With broad smiles that could best pass for the ‘Best Ushers’ in town, Host of Drive Time, Lexis Bill; anchor of JoyNews Prime, Israel Laryea; and Sports host, George Addo Jnr; and Malik Abass Daabu, Editor of Myjoyonline.com were at their best serving patrons.

Some of the patrons were in awe and could not hold their smiles when they saw the personalities attending to their needs.

The exercise at the National Theatre is part of The Multimedia Group’s efforts at bonding with cherished listeners, viewers and readers of the company’s several platforms.

Ebo Whyte’s latest play, ‘Rejected’, another impressive play, tells the story of a man whose attempt at getting a better life at all cost is foiled by his best friend and his phone’s password.

See some of the photos below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com