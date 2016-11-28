Medikal, Jupitar excite @ MTN ‘Pulsers’ Noiseless Party

Leading telecommunications organization MTN Ghana has treated lucky customers from its youth segment to two day’s filled with experiential fun filled activities.

Dubbed the MTN Pulse Escape, the treat was for winners of the MTN Pulse and Chill Promo which ended in October, Pulse Ambassadors and Pulsers randomly selected through their activities on social media. MTN Pulse is an essential offering for young customers of the telecom network which gives them the freedom to choose between data and voice bundles.

The treat was at the Peduase Valley Resort, where Pulsers were given the treat of their lifetime in an all-expense paid get away session that started with the current youth rave , a Noiseless Party on Thursday followed by a music rave event interspersed with musical performances by Medikal and Jupiter on Friday.

Segments of the event was streamed live on 4SYTE TV with heavy digital media presence, true to the brand’s resolve to stay young and socially active.

Over two days, Invitees for the get-away treat were picked at vantage positions and with full Police escort, were given kingly rides to and from the Peduase Valley Resort.

A successful roll out thus far, the MTN Pulse targets the telco’s young consuming public. Locally, it has won the hearts of many young users, beating off competition from other known products. In the process, it has offered superior experiential quality.





