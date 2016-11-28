The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nollywood Media | 28 November 2016

Uti Nwachukwu and Thelma Opara in James Johnson Clothing T-Shirt Collection 'Naija Ethics'

By Mo AfricaPR

James-Johnson Clothing's T-shirt collection tagged 'Naija Ethnics' is the spot for tees junkies everywhere.

The designer unveiled his collection starring Big Brother Africa winner/actor, Uti Nwachukwu and model, Thelma Opara.

The models effortlessly slayed in the bright pieces which features unisex tees and female jerseys with depict of various Nigerian tribes printed on them.

According to the creative head at James Johnson clothing, Femi Odusoga, 'Naija Ethnics inspiration was borne out of the influence of today's vogue and styles claded by Nigerian metro sexual youth with a twist of African art.'











Designer: @jamesjohnsonclothing
Models: @siruti , @thelopral
Photographer: @ayoalasi
Stylist: @just_hassans
Publicist: @moafricapr

"The Ex-soldier who always wants to command does not know when he can do away with his guts."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
