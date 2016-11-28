Uti Nwachukwu and Thelma Opara in James Johnson Clothing T-Shirt Collection 'Naija Ethics'

James-Johnson Clothing's T-shirt collection tagged 'Naija Ethnics' is the spot for tees junkies everywhere.

The designer unveiled his collection starring Big Brother Africa winner/actor, Uti Nwachukwu and model, Thelma Opara.

The models effortlessly slayed in the bright pieces which features unisex tees and female jerseys with depict of various Nigerian tribes printed on them.

According to the creative head at James Johnson clothing, Femi Odusoga, 'Naija Ethnics inspiration was borne out of the influence of today's vogue and styles claded by Nigerian metro sexual youth with a twist of African art.'





































Designer: @jamesjohnsonclothingModels: @siruti , @thelopralPhotographer: @ayoalasiStylist: @just_hassansPublicist: @moafricapr