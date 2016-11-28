Akufo-Addo's wife gives GHc5000 to aging musicians

The wife of the New Patriotic Party (NNP)’s presidential candidate has donated GH¢5,000.00 to the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) operated by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

According to Rebecca Akufo-Addo, her decision for the donation is due to the deep concern both she and her husband, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have for the welfare of the older generation of creative arts persons including musicians.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Fund, MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour, expressed the union’s appreciation for the donation and thanked her for her benevolence.

At the recent MUSIGA Grand Ball which raised funds for AMWeF, various political party representatives pledged their support for free, fair and peaceful elections on December 7.

The Grand Ball is an annual event by MUSIGA to raise funds for AMWeF and other MUSIGA projects.

This year’s Ball, which came off on Friday, November 4 at the Banquet Hall of the State House, raised an estimated GH¢32,000 for AMWeF and the MUSIGA Academy.

The MUSIGA Academy has been established by the musicians’ union, in collaboration with National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), to provide competence-based training for professionals in the music industry.

