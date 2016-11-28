Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, aka Roman Father of Atinka FM, has debunked rumours and reports circulating on social media that he is a womaniser.

In an interview with BEATWAVES last Friday, he disclosed that though he is single, “I am not a womaniser and I don't think I will be a womaniser. I have a lot of female friends in the creative industry and have no intention of dating any of them.”

The radio presenter who has been divorced by his wife following alleged series of misunderstanding between them used the opportunity to advise his colleagues in the radio industry to desist from acts that seek to undermine the progress of their chosen profession.

According to him, radio presenters must see themselves as actors on the international stage whose contributions and credibility should not be in doubt.

He stressed that radio presenters in the country should always use the opportunity available to them to upgrade their skills to enable them to meet the challenges ahead of them

“I have been doing my best to reach the top of the ladder and always prepared to meet the challenges ahead of me. I see myself as a hardworking presenter with a vision. I always think of rewarding my listeners who have supported me throughout my years on radio,” he told BEATWAVES in a chat.

The presenter also advised his colleagues to show a sense of humility in all their endeavours if they really want to go far in the radio industry in Ghana.

