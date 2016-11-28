Chief Promotes Tourism

The newly-installed Divisional Chief of the Brenu-Akyinim via Elimina in the Central Region, Nana Kow Afedu IV, has disclosed plans of building a community centre to provide training, capacity building and engage in education and sensitisation activities to upgrade the skills of the creative industry players in Brenu-Akyinim.

He was of the view that since the creative industry has a great future, a potential that could contribute immensely toward the socio-economic development of the country, there was the need for all the players to come together and work as a team to promote the industry.

Known in private life as Kent Ekow Ocran, the chief again disclosed his plans of developing all tourist sites in the Brenu-Akyinim to help reposition Ghana as a distinctive tourism destination in the sub-region.

According to him, he has plans of developing the beaches to help boost the tourism sector and fully harness its potential to rake in foreign earnings.

He pointed out that the major challenge to the tourist centres in Brenu-Akyinim was its bad roads, which he promised to tackle to kick-start the tourism business in the area.