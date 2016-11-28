Ghana Culture Forum To Hold Conference Tomorrow

The Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) is to hold its maiden conference tomorrow at the National Theatre to dialogue on the way forward for the creative industry.

All the groups under the cultural fraternity are expected to participate in the forum.

The event is on the theme: 'Projecting our National Culture: The Quest for Creativity, Excellence and Relevance'.

The conference seeks to affirm the work of the forum which is centred on the common vision of upholding the cultural foundations of development and enhancing the profile, value and impact of the cultural sector.

There will be a plenary session to discuss perspectives on the challenges that confront the industry as a developing country and people as they grapple with the complex issues of advancing their national culture.

More than 500 delegates are expected to attend the conference from across the country.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, is expected to deliver an address as the special guest of honour.

Other personalities to address the gathering will include Prof Kofi Agyekum, Director of School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon, and the conference chairperson will be Togbi Edem Kwaku Ashigbey (Ing Kenneth Ashigbey) Managing Director, Graphic Communications Group Limited.

The conference will be held in partnership and support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The Ghana Culture Forum is a membership-based civil society consultative and advocacy network of cultural practitioners, activists and organisations in Ghana.