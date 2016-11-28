Wiyaala Headlines Djimba World Music Festival

The acts for the first ever music festival to take place in the Upper West Region have been announced. Headlining the festival will be Wiyaala, aka The Lioness of Africa, who has just completed a long and successful tour of Europe garnering rave reviews for her performances at the Womad International Festival UK, Ronnie Scotts Jazz Club, on BBC Radio 3 and numerous other festivals around the continent.

Other acts expected to perform include local musicians, El Twist, Samson B, Ras Badingu, Jah Bone, Jack Still, Game Bwoy, C.T.Y, Young Ghally, George Cliff and Apaco. Representing traditional Ghanaian music will be Stevo Atimbre, an artist who has a popular following amongst patrons of the Alliance Francais in Accra. MC for the night will be the powerful and irrepressible Abu Issah Seidu AKA DJ Nelgee.

Wiyaala said “Our focus in this first year of the festival is to shine the light on musicians in the region who do not get national exposure. I am disappointed that we have not yet been able to find at least one other female from the region to perform this year. This is something we will address in future festivals.”

The festival will take place at 8pm on Friday, 23rd December at the Wa Community Centre, Wa, Upper West Region.