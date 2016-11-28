Northern Movie “Pieli” Grabs Five Nominations At The Ghana Movie Awards                                                                                                                   

For the first time in the history of Northern Ghana movies, one of its productions has won a mainstream nomination in a major Movie Awards scheme. Fans and critics alike have praised Pieli, produced by OBL studios for its originality and stunning visual effects. It is no wonder the movie grabbed 5 nominations including the coveted Best Picture Award.

Director at OBL studios, Leonard Kubaloe, commented after the list was published that he was highly elated his work has been noticed by the jury. The self-taught film director believes that the nomination will give him and his outfit the much needed platform to showcase their talent and hopefully they’ll leave the award ceremony with at least one award.

The Northern Ghana movie scenario dates back to the late 1980s. Nicknamed Tallywood, the industry has taken a giant step to attract investors through the Pieli movie by showcasing the rest of Ghana the potentials they have in acting, directing and cinematography.

The movie “Pieli” is a clear indication that great things can be achieved through self-driven passion. “Anything is possible for the young generation and we can equally make good or even better movies as anywhere around the world” the director adds.

An original Dagbani movie, with subtitles available in Twi and English, the Pieli movie has been nominated in these categories:

VISUAL EFFECTS

PIELI – OBI STUDIOS

DISCOVERY

ADAM-ABDUL HANAN – PIELI

BEST PICTURE

PIELI – LEONARD KUBALOE

COSTUME AND WARDROBE

PIELI – YAHAYA LATIFA

MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

PIELI – ALHASSAN IBRAHIM

Watch the trailer here:

