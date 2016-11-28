Malawian Vs Nigeria: Fortune And Floxy Lands Duet For African Women

Talented Malawian singer Fortune Favourez popularly known as Fortune on Instagram (@4tunefav) revealed that she is recording with Nigerian born singer Chinwendu Florence Izuchukwu aka Floxy.

According to Fortune the song will be ‘another African cross-country hit’ and she can’t wait for the song to get out there.

“Amazing to be on another African cross-country hit with Nigerian singer Floxy @iamfloxyflora”, she wrote, while sharing a picture of her and Floxy. She further said that the song will show what young African singers across the continent can achieve if they come together.

“We are singing for Africa; we are singing for African women, to show the kind of power we have and that we are proud of who we are”, she said.

Fortune further hailed Floxy’s quality, adding that duet has opened her eyes to the fact that there are still very talented and humble artistes across the continent.

Floxy on her side said: “her voice and the beat moved me. She is such a talented singer and I see it as fun working with her quality”

“When my manager told me about the song, I immediately saw it to a project that will inspire more duets across the continent and it would also be good for cross-country promotions. I have worked with artistes from other countries, but I see this one being special. It will be a mirror for the African girl-child and women; it will show who we are and what we can achieve in a untied country and continent”

The song which is produced by Malawi based Tumel, according to the duo, will be released before the end of 2016.