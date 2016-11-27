Music: Ngozi Orji (@Realngoziorji) - Chi M Nonso

Ngozi Orji is a fashionista & a Nollywood actress. This video was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa, and was directed by OSAYANDE AGBONTAEN of ONE JOHN FIVE FOUR MEDIA.

After pouring her heart out to God in her last singles - Nime Jehova featuring Ghanian music legend Sly Collins Obiba. God has used and still using this song to bless so many lives, with testimony coming to the glory of God.

"In this turbulent times we live in, Lets not forget that our God is Omnipresent and ever ready to help us overcome all our difficult situations."

This song has a way of connecting you to the Almighty God and bringing you into His presence also gets you grooving in God's presence.

The song was produced by Leonel.

