The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 27 November 2016 22:55 CET

Music: Ngozi Orji (@Realngoziorji) - Chi M Nonso

By TopNaijaMusic Dot Com

Ngozi Orji is a fashionista & a Nollywood actress. This video was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa, and was directed by OSAYANDE AGBONTAEN of ONE JOHN FIVE FOUR MEDIA.

After pouring her heart out to God in her last singles - Nime Jehova featuring Ghanian music legend Sly Collins Obiba. God has used and still using this song to bless so many lives, with testimony coming to the glory of God.

"In this turbulent times we live in, Lets not forget that our God is Omnipresent and ever ready to help us overcome all our difficult situations."

This song has a way of connecting you to the Almighty God and bringing you into His presence also gets you grooving in God's presence.

The song was produced by Leonel.
Buy From iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/id1174962908?at=11lS7t

Buy From Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Chim-Nonso/dp/B01N3YKK2S

Connect:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/realngoziorji

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/realngoziorji

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/realngoziorji

YOUTUBE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSNpRFv3dNs

Audio Report

STOP telling people you owe them something, when you done nothing.
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img