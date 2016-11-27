I Knew My Step Siblings Would One Day Betray Me - Katawere's Step Son

The issue pertaining to the number of children late veteran actor Ebenezer Donkor aka Katawere left behind which has created elephantine controversies in the showbiz fraternity and the general public at large has taken a new twist.

It would be recalled that Soon after the death of late veteran actor was announced on Monday 13th November, 2016, his daughter Diana Donkor was said to have indicated in an interview with myjoyonline.com that his late dad has six children.

The late Katawere’s first daughter Helina Donkor also confirmed to Rossy of razzonline.com that her late Dad has Six children . She explained that they are five females and a male who happens to be the third child.

Surprisingly, the second wife of the departed veteran actor,Maame Beatrice Boatema who had earlier on refuted her step daughters Diana Donkor and Helina Donkor’s claim by indicating that her late husband had seven children has explained that though she didn’t have children with Katawere she came into the marriage with her son William Somuah who had lived with Katawere for over thirties years so she feels William must also be counted as one of Katawere’s children.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rossy of razzonline.com in connection with whether he feels betrayed by his step siblings,William Somuah aka Abortion who is in the centre of the controversies reiterated emphatically that truly he is the step son of the late Katawere and thus he is not surprised his step siblings have betrayed him.

According to william “Katawere is my step father but he was like a father to me.He always kept us together,he told me that i should regard him as my father.What he likes is peace and unity he was always preaching peace to us.Three days before his demise he told me that he was going but he was leaving us in peace so me and my siblings should come together and bury him”,William quipped.

He stressed sorrowfully that he still regards the late Katawere as his father and though he is not surprised at what his half siblings are doing since he knew they were going to betray him oneday he is only concerned on giving his late step father a befitting burial.

