Music:Young Fatha - Bad Girl (Prod. Harold J):

The mark of a good rapper is the ability to string words together into captivating rhymes, but the mark of a great one is the ability to weave those rhymes into stunning narratives that grip and maintain the listener’s attention through the end of the song. As hip-hop has matured as an art form, Young rappers like Young Fatha, have come along who have taken the craft to new heights with their storytelling talents.

Looking to build off the momentum, Port Harcourt based rapper Young Fatha, decides to come through today and drop off a super cool tune “Bad Girl”.

In months, We foresee Young Fatha to go from virtual unknown, just another anonymous rapper, looking to gain any sort of foothold, to a sensation soon.

Follow him on twitter: www.Twitter.com/iAmYoungFatha

Direct MP3 Link: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/kuys4ktfvt/Young_Fatha_-_Bad_Girl.mp3