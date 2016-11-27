The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 27 November 2016 22:55 CET

Music:Young Fatha - Bad Girl (Prod. Harold J):

By Presley Fubara

The mark of a good rapper is the ability to string words together into captivating rhymes, but the mark of a great one is the ability to weave those rhymes into stunning narratives that grip and maintain the listener’s attention through the end of the song. As hip-hop has matured as an art form, Young rappers like Young Fatha, have come along who have taken the craft to new heights with their storytelling talents.

Looking to build off the momentum, Port Harcourt based rapper Young Fatha, decides to come through today and drop off a super cool tune “Bad Girl”.

In months, We foresee Young Fatha to go from virtual unknown, just another anonymous rapper, looking to gain any sort of foothold, to a sensation soon.

Follow him on twitter: www.Twitter.com/iAmYoungFatha

Listen to good music.
Direct MP3 Link: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/kuys4ktfvt/Young_Fatha_-_Bad_Girl.mp3

Audio Report

Those who realise the awkwardness of sinnful life and refrain from it , do have blissful lives thereafter.
By: K. Osei, WO Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img