Steven Seagal now officially a Russian citizen

Although we’ve said before that 2016 has been a weird, horrible year for a lot of people, it’s still not over yet.

Case in point is Steven Seagal now being confirmed as a Russian citizen. Yes, the star of Under Siege and Under Siege 2: Dark Territory is now officially a citizen of the Russian Federation and even got his papers signed by his old buddy, former KGB agent and current Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Seagal’s praised Putin any chance he gets and called him “one of the greatest world leaders if not the greatest world leader alive today.” Seagal was handed his papers by Putin, who said that he hopes ” that this is another, albeit small, gesture and it might be a sign of the gradual normalization of relations between our countries.”

Seagal was even in favour of Russia’s annexation of the Crimea in Ukraine too, claiming Putin’s actions were “very reasonable.” It isn’t a one-sided bromance either, as a report in 2015 had Putin suggesting that Steven Seagal act as a honourary consul between the US and Russia.

Considering Motley Crue were initially booked to play at Donald Trump’s inauguration – they’re not anymore – this shouldn’t sound all that outlandish. Hell, DONALD TRUMP is President.

Oh, 2016. You’ve really been a year.

