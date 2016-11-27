Mixtape: Tony Warp (@tonywarp) - Art of Noise
Croccity's very own 108Gang artist Anthony warp finally drops the Art of Noise which is his first mixtape, its a compilation of stories, experiences & emotions. Its heavily lyrically & He hopes this takes you on a journey.
This tape has been held up for almost a year its out now enjoy
Download - Night party ft. Jt. mole
Download - ASAP (as small as pride)
Download - Ride or Die ft. T-Shayne
Download - All about love ft. Ross
Download - The talk show (skit)
DOWNLOAD LINKS
Track 1 Intro Art of Noise
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153362
Track 2 Just woke up
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153360
Track 3 Shakara
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153359
Track 4 Night party ft. Jt. mole
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153358
Track 5 ASAP (as small as pride)
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153357
Track 6 Alright ft. Shegxz
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153356
Track 7 Ride or Die ft. T-Shayne
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153355
Track 8 All about love ft. Ross
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153354
Track 9 Dreaming
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153352
Track 10 HSUK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153351
Track 11 The talk show (skit)
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153350