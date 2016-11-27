Mixtape: Tony Warp (@tonywarp) - Art of Noise

Croccity's very own 108Gang artist Anthony warp finally drops the Art of Noise which is his first mixtape, its a compilation of stories, experiences & emotions. Its heavily lyrically & He hopes this takes you on a journey.

This tape has been held up for almost a year its out now enjoy

Download - Intro Art of Noise

Download - Just woke up

Download - Shakara

Download - Night party ft. Jt. mole

Download - ASAP (as small as pride)

Download - Alright ft. Shegxz

Download - Ride or Die ft. T-Shayne

Download - All about love ft. Ross

Download - Dreaming

Download - HSUK

Download - The talk show (skit)

DOWNLOAD LINKS

Track 1 Intro Art of Noise

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153362

Track 2 Just woke up

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153360

Track 3 Shakara

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153359

Track 4 Night party ft. Jt. mole

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153358

Track 5 ASAP (as small as pride)

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153357

Track 6 Alright ft. Shegxz

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153356

Track 7 Ride or Die ft. T-Shayne

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153355

Track 8 All about love ft. Ross

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153354

Track 9 Dreaming

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153352

Track 10 HSUK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153351

Track 11 The talk show (skit)

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153350