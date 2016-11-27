The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Mixtape: Tony Warp (@tonywarp) - Art of Noise

By MadeIn KrockCity

Croccity's very own 108Gang artist Anthony warp finally drops the Art of Noise which is his first mixtape, its a compilation of stories, experiences & emotions. Its heavily lyrically & He hopes this takes you on a journey.

This tape has been held up for almost a year its out now enjoy

DOWNLOAD LINKS
Track 1 Intro Art of Noise
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153362

Track 2 Just woke up
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153360

Track 3 Shakara
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153359

Track 4 Night party ft. Jt. mole
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153358

Track 5 ASAP (as small as pride)
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153357

Track 6 Alright ft. Shegxz
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153356

Track 7 Ride or Die ft. T-Shayne
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153355

Track 8 All about love ft. Ross
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153354

Track 9 Dreaming
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153352

Track 10 HSUK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153351

Track 11 The talk show (skit)
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/153350

