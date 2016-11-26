2016 Joy FM Family Party in the Park in full flight

The 2016 Joy FM Family Party in the park is currently underway at the Legon Botanical gardens where families have started converging for what will be a thoroughly interesting day.

The party has the stars of Joy FM- Lexis Bills, DJ Black, Doreen Andoh, Nathaniel Attoh, Mamavi Aboagye, Edem Knight-Tay and many others interacting with their fans in a great family atmosphere.

The Maggie cooking competition, five aside football competition, water run, dancing competition is already taking shape.

The kids are already bouncing on their bouncy castles with laughter and fun all through

With just 20 cedis, a family of five have access to the venue, which has all the fun packed for both the young and old.

For the first time football lovers have the opportunity to watch their favorite EPL matches live on giant screen at the venue.

Nestle Ghana Ltd, sponsors of the show has all products under one big tent with good pricing and give aways.

There is currently a buy one, get one free promotion underway, Nathaniel Attoh has announced.

The dancing competition has just started and guess what, Iggy on the turn tables just got many wiggling their back sides onto the dance floor with one of Amakye Dede hit tracks.

It is the mothers affair now. The fathers will soon take their turn on the dancing floor

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah