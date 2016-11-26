Katawere's One Week Of Demise Commemorated

The one week commemoration of the demise of the late legendary Ghanaian actor,Ebenezer Donkor aka Katawere was successfully held yesterday at his New Fadama Night Market resident in Accra.

The much publicised one-week commemoration of the legendary actor’s demise was attended by several high profile personalities and celebrities including Adjoa Smart,Maame Dokono,David Dontoh,Koo Fori,Nana Ama of Efiewura fame,Auntie Bee,Osofo Moses,Paa George ,Amankwah Ampofo etc.

Katawere who died of Kidney failure at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 14,2016 at the age of 78.

He was known for his role in popular tv series ‘Efiewura’, the actor who has starred inn countless Kumawood movies, was survived by six children

Razzonline.com’s prayers and sincere thoughts are with his family in these tough times.





