The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
New Music: ONLY YOU - Emmakeyzz [@Emmakeyzz]

By Naija Gospel

Emmakeyzz, the multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, actor, scriptwriter, comedian amongst many things, steps back into the music scene with another power song titled ONLY YOU.

In this beautiful rendition, Emmakeyzz declares that God is the only source, only shelter, only comfort and in fact the Only One worthy to be praised. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/126100

Connect:
Twitter/Instagram: @Emmakeyzz
Facebook: Jaiyeola Emmakeyzz Emmanuel

Audio Report

Our words no matter how convincing, will always be weighed on the scale of our actions by those that seek to justify the worth of what they have heard from us..
By: PETER LOKORE
