New Music: ONLY YOU - Emmakeyzz [@Emmakeyzz]

Emmakeyzz, the multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, actor, scriptwriter, comedian amongst many things, steps back into the music scene with another power song titled ONLY YOU.

In this beautiful rendition, Emmakeyzz declares that God is the only source, only shelter, only comfort and in fact the Only One worthy to be praised. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/126100

Connect:

Twitter/Instagram: @Emmakeyzz

Facebook: Jaiyeola Emmakeyzz Emmanuel