Music Video: Ofori Amponsah Ft. Samini – “TinTin” 

Hi-life singer, Ofori Amponsah has released his debut music video after returning back to his genre.

The song dubbed ‘Tintin’ features MOBO award winner Emmanuel Andrew Samini aka Samini.

The Emmanuella hit singer on his official social media (Facebook and Twitter) released a teaser of his much awaited music video which received lots of commendations. The music video talks about betrayal in relationships.

All 4 Real so far has released two singles to his credit featuring Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame and Atom receiving lots of air play.

According to the Alomo singer : am back and back for good so my fans must watch out for another mind blowing music video featuring Paa Kwasi and Atom.

The music video was directed by KAT.

Watch this music video:

