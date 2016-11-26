Ten 80s songs you should listen to this weekend

The 80s were a great time for music and music lovers, though not very much for those who loved highlife music.

Those were the times when highlife had a dip in form, if I may liken it to the career of a footballer.

Music from other countries took over in this country and people enjoyed songs from 'Obi manso' more than they enjoyed 'made-in-Ghana' music.

I was listening to the radio with my mum last week and the DJ was playing some old school music.

My mum actually sung along to every single song that was played.

Ask me if I remember the songs that were released in my time, I would tell you that I know less than a tenth of those.

I studied the feather and got the inspiration to bring you ten songs that came out in the 80s and are still hits.

These are among the songs that are still played on Ghana's radio.

Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

The Police – Every breath you take

Beat it – Michael Jackson

Purple Rain – Prince

Push it – Salt-N-Pepa

I wanna dance with somebody – Whitney Houston

Back to life – Soul II Soul

Time after time – Cyndi Lauper

Karma Chameleon – Culture Club

All night long – Lionel Richie

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana