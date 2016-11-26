Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 26 November 2016 09:41 CET

Sarkodie Headlines Rapperholic Concert 2016

By Daily Guide

Ghana’s king of rap music, Sarkodie, will headline this year's edition of the 'Rapperholic Concert' on December 25 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

The Tema-based hiplife artiste is expected to do a live band rendition of all his hit tracks, with support from some of the prominent hiplife and dancehall artistes.

The 'Rapperholic Concert' is expected to be the biggest event this Christmas, and the organisers anticipate that it will be a successful show.

The show which is also expected to attract a number of music lovers promises to be an event of enchanting ambiance.

Although much has not been revealed as to which artistes will be performing alongside Sarkodie, organisers say there will be a lot of “surprises to keep the fans entertained”.

Currently one of the most sought-after performers, the Tema-based rapper promises to prove his worth and why he remains Ghana's biggest artiste in recent times at the event.

Come December 25, Sarkodie will be at his musical best with some great performances from both his old and latest repertoire.

Last year's event saw the likes of Wizkid, Fuse ODG, Shatta Wale, R2Bees and other artistes.

By George Clifford Owusu

