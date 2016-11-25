Repent, stop your wickedness – Shatta Wale tells Charterhouse

Controversial Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has called on Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards, to repent from their sinful ways and call a truce so he can forgive them.

The artiste noted that he is ready to forgive them their sins should they acknowledge that they have sinned against him.

The Board of the Ghana Music Awards in February this year declared that Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Jnr, will not be nominated for the awards.

Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse explained the artiste did not qualify for the awards unless he completes the process of officially apologising for maligning the VGMA Board.

Shatta Wale is rather urging the events outfit to seek for his forgiveness.

He told Joy News in an interview that he will work with Chapterhouse “if they will repent and ask for forgiveness and stop the wickedness and hatred, I will be there because I want to fulfil what my fans want but I feel they want to block what God has written and they can’t stop it.”

Shatta Wale was recently adjudged Artiste of the Year at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK organised by Aordia Promotions and West Coast UK. Although he was unable to attend the event to receive the award, the organisers flew to Ghana to present the award to him.

“Ghana Music Awards UK flew all the way from London to Ghana. It is not easy, imagine they took business class and paid a lot of money just to come and give this to Shatta Wale," he said.

Ghana Music Awards Ghana needs to learn from this and wise us and make us feel proud. I feel respected now, Ghana Music Awards UK can come again next year and I will go and perform for free because I feel I have that respect,” Shatta Wale said.

The ‘Kakai’ hit singer admitted that he is human and will apologise when he goes wrong.

“They should repent from telling me to come and apologise. I do mistakes, I apologise, we move on don’t come and tell me to apologise again otherwise I will look someway in front of you so I think they should repent from their sins because they are sinning right now.”

To him, he is doing pretty well with his music career presently and believes that he demands a lot of respect from Charterhouse.

“Mahama is using ‘Mahama Paper’, Akufo-Addo is using ‘Kakai’… can’t you see your boy is going? I’m flying I’ve bought a mansion …I’m building houses. I think they should just accept it that there are people in this world that you can fight but you can’t defeat so they should just understand it and let’s move on with the music industry and make it a stronger one,” he concluded.

