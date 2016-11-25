Music: Wondaland @Wondaland1 - BENDOYONG Ft. Babariq

Wondaland a Lagos based Akwa-Ibom music star premiers yet another smash Hit - BENDOYONG. This is coming through shortly after the success of his previous Hit single - GBOIN GBOIN which featured the Choko master Sean Tero.

Wondaland the "Ayaiya" crooner has been hitting us with Classics since 2006 when he came to the Spotlight and with this new Number, He is only getting better by each Line. Enjoy this one and hit him up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Wondaland1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wondaland16

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINKS

1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/152936/by/5w6i1wjOLC

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/rsmb6p27x05c/Wondaland_-_BENDOYONG_Ft._Babariq.mp3?d=1

STREAMING LINK

1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/152936/wondaland-bendoyong-ft-babariq

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/rsmb6p27x05c