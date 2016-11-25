Remembering Choir Mother Lydia Akosua Akesson …and the popular ‘Nhyira Nka Nea Ode Nehoto Nyameso’

Compiled by Alfred Adams

The Choral piece, 'Nhyira Nka Nea Ode Neho To Nyameso' to wit 'Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord' is a very popular piece that continues to be performed by church choirs and singers.

The lyrics of the piece, drawn from the scripture, speak volumes, and apparently go to tell why church choirs continue to perform it.

Nhyira, composed some eleven years ago, has assuring lyrics that make it pass as a masterpiece. It is as a result of this that 'Nhyira' continues to be on the lips of choristers, particularly choristers under the Association of the Methodist Church Choirs (GHAMECC) and others.

To Ghanaian Choral music lovers, “Nhyira' can be said to be loved by all.

Comments usually made of the song concern its adherence to the style of Dr. Ephraim Amu; its simplistic contrapuntal (or call and response) nature, its appealing words and its joyful nature, among others.

But have you wondered who is behind this masterpiece of creative work, and who the composer may have dedicated this piece to? Well, the song was written in 2005 by Newlove Kojo Annan in New York, and is dedicated to Madam Lydia Akosua Akesson, a daughter of a Methodist Clergy (Rev. Dr. Samuel Akesson) and sister of Prof. Florence Abena Dolphyne (Retired Professor of Legon).

Dedication of songs by composers to patrons dates back to the time of David. In Psalms, we read of many dedications to specific occasions and individuals. In the middle ages, composers such as Jasquin du Prez and Guillame Duffay dedicated several masses to bishops, archbishops and kings.

Why composers dedicate songs to specific individuals is not explicitly known. However, we learn from the particular interesting story of Ludwig van Beethoven (the famous 18th/19th Century composer) that it is a decision made at the core of a composer's heart.

Beethoven dedicated one of his masterpieces, “The 3rd Symphony” to the world's greatest Military General, Napoleon Bonaparte. His decision was because he thought Napoleon was conducting his revolution to bring order and equity in Europe, but to Beethoven's dismay, Napoleon, instead, crowned himself ruler at the end of his revolution.

When Beethoven heard the news, he took his pen and crossed Napoleon's name from the piece. From this, we learn that one of the reasons why composers may dedicate songs to special people is because they see in those people the qualities for which their said works stand.

This may be exactly why composer Newlove Annan dedicated the 'Nhyira‘ to no other person than Aunty Lydia Akosua Akesson for her good works.

Auntie Lydia, as she is affectionately called, was born on 2nd June 1940 in Achinakrom (in the Ashanti Region), her mother's hometown.

She was the second of five children born to Rev. Dr. Samuel Akesson of Essiama, in the Western Region, and Mrs. Sophia Ama Akesson, both of blessed memory.

Her father, after having been ordained in the late 1940s as a Methodist Minister, gained admission to do further studies at Hartford Seminary in Connecticut. Consequently, her father arranged for Lydia to continue her education in the United States. While with her father in the United States, Lydia completed two degrees – in Sociology and Social Work.

Her education would launch her into her lifelong work as a professional social worker with the City of New York, and later as an officer with the Immigration and Custom Enforcement of the United States.

Auntie Lydia was a good Christian and a staunch Methodist. She helped found many Ghanaian community Methodist churches in the Unites States, and rose to become the Choir Mother of the Association of the Methodist Church Choirs (GHAMECC) in the US and Canada.

She was an avid lover of good church music, especially Ghanaian choral music, and would often take it upon herself to entertain choirs and musicians, just to encourage them.

She loved everyone, but was particular and thorough, when it came to doing God's work. For this reason, some people, including the clergy, did not see “eye-to-eye” with her.

The sad news is that Lydia Akosua Akesson , the woman who 'Nhyira' was dedicated to passed on a month ago.

Her funeral was partly done in New York.

She would be buried today (Friday) 25th November, 2016, at Achinakrom near Ejusu in the Ashanti Region.

Considering the good work of Aunty Lydia as a choir mother, The Chronicle dedicates this Choral Page to her life as a Chorister and Choir Mother.

Aunty Lydia is going to be remembered by her stance on church discipline and accountability for the clergy on matters concerning the welfare and spiritual growth of church members.

For those who knew Auntie Lydia, fond memories of her will forever be cherished. For those of us who never met her personally, let this song, “Nhyira Nkanea Ode Ne Ho To Yen Awurade So” continue to remind us to TRUST IN THE Lord; for the Psalmist says of such a person in Psalm 1:3: “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season, and whose leaf does not wither– whatever they do prospers.”

May the Angels keep serenading Auntie Lydia with beautiful music till we meet again!