Kwabena Kwabena Drops New Single ‘Siwagegem’

One of the Ghana's contemporary and prolific singers, Kwabena Kwabena, has released his new single titled 'Siwagegem' on the music market.

The new single is part of other singles on his yet-to-be launched album 'Ahyεsi' (Beginning) very soon.

'Ahyεsi', his fifth album, was produced by the legendary Kwame Yeboah and Kaywa.

According to the artiste's management, the release of Kwabena Kwabena's latest album will boost the image of contemporary high life music in Ghana and beyond.

Although highlife music has been suffering over the years due to the rapid growth of hiplife and raglife music in Ghana, some staunch highlife musicians like Kwabena Kwabena are strong in their resolve to sustain the good old traditional music.

Kwabena's upcoming album which features Kwame Yeboah and M.anifest has hit songs like 'Tuamudaa', 'Adanseε', 'Ensesa', 'Siwagegem', amongst others.