Bola Ray To Host ‘Revealed’ on GHOne TV

Award-winning broadcaster Nat Kwabena Adisi, known in the radio industry as Bola Ray, is set to host a new and exciting personality-based television show dubbed Revealed on GhOne TV very soon.

He was the host of similar programmes, Paradise and Autograph, aired on Multi TV a few years ago.

As a former Drive Times host on Joy FM and chief executive officer (CEO) of the EIB Network, Bola Ray is currently the host of Starr Chat, a programme aired on Starr FM on Wednesdays.

The broadcaster who is also the CEO of Empire Entertainment was the first African and Ghanaian broadcaster to host Top of The Pops on BBC Radio.

Bola Ray in 2014 was appointed CEO of EIB Network, operators of Starr FM, Live FM, Kasapa FM, GhOne TV, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM, among others.

The broadcaster before joining EIB Network was the host of Joy FM's Drive Time for 11 years.

He is one of the entertainment industry's most successful and respected personalities who would stop at nothing to see his dream wheel rise non-stop.

He started his broadcasting career with Radio Universe, then moved to TOP Radio 2001, where he became the host of the TOP City Jam.

In 2003, he moved to Joy FM to become the host of the Drive Time Show and made it the most influential drive time show on radio in Ghana.

Bola Ray has grown to become an authority not just in radio broadcasting, but in the entertainment industry as a whole. For the past two years, he has been host of Starr Chat and co-host of Starr Drive.

Bola Ray who is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s foremost personalities when it comes to entertainment has won a number of awards in Ghana and abroad, and was adjudged the Entertainment Entrepreneur of The Year 2013 at the fourth edition of Ghana Entrepreneur Awards.