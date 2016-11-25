Kofi Sarpong Rocks Ayeyi Peace Concert This Saturday

Gospel artiste Superintendent Kofi Sarpong will on Saturday, November 26 perform at a gospel concert dubbed 'Ayeyi Peace Concert' at the Trinity Presby Church, Kwashieman, in Accra.

The event which is being organised by the Presbyterian Praise Ministry (PPM), under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, will kick off at 2.30pm.

The peace concert which is also aim at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians will witness performances from Kofi Sarpong, Minister Michael Antonio, Evangelist Ernest Addo, Minister RAJ, Minister Portia Offeibea, Minister Psammie, Minister Kofi Essandoh and the Davidites of Trinity Presby, Kwashieman.

The event will also serve as a gospel musical platform for upcoming gospel artistes to display their God-given talents.

All the artistes billed to perform at the event will use their performances to preach against election violence and also encourage the youth to support peace and to refrain from acts of violence before, during and after the December 7 election.

The peace concert will also bring together all the key political figures and electorate in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The various political parties' representatives will be given the opportunity to pledge their support for peace before, during and after the elections.

According to the interim Executive Member and Chairman for the Planning Committee, Bruno Kwame Kamade, “The vision of the PPM is to evangelise the gospel of Christ through music, and on Saturday, we are going to worship God, thank Him for how peaceful He has made Ghana, sing praises and dance to His glory, and ask Him to continue holding this country peacefully till He returns.”

Invited guests to grace the event include Rev Felix Akresu, Director of Missions and Evangelism of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana; Rev Kwaku Bio-Kyeame, Director of CLAN, PCG; Hon Sally Amaki Attopee, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency; Hon Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, NPP parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency and Hon Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, NPP parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The 'Ayeyi Peace Concert' is open to the general public, free to attend, and you are specially invited.