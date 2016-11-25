There Is No Best Rapper In Ghana – Captain Planet (4x4)

Captain Planet born as Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey is one of the great and creative rappers we all love to listen and also look up to. He is not just a musician; but also an entrepreneur. He’s a member and leader of multiple award-winning trio, 4×4.

“Very Good Bad Girl” hitmaker, Captain Planet on Wednesday November 23rd in an interviewed with GTA2016 nominee Kwame Morale on the After Drive Show, #BusStopShow on GH Radio Online.

In the interview, the host, Kwame Morale asked captain Planet several questions, he asked if he can boast to be among the best five (5) rappers in Ghana. He responded “NO” but leave that to his fans and Ghanaians to judge on that. He again said there is no best rapper in this country and every rapper has his/her style of rapping and he respects every rapper in the industry.

“No can’t say that, but with leave it to my fans, I don’t blow horns, because I don’t believe there is somebody in this country who is the best rapper” He said

He further explained why he said that; “everybody is equally good in his/her own unique way and talent. It different from how Sarkodie raps and also different from how Reggie Rockstone raps, Sarkodie can’t rap like Reggie, the same as Reggie too can’t rap like Sarkodie.”

