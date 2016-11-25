Lagos Welcomes The Scent Of Africa

Africa’s first luxury perfume, Scent of Africa was launched in Lagos at the upscale NOK by Alara contemporary leisure space. The exclusive event attracted Lagos celebrities, socialites and influencers.

The event kicked off with red carpet appearances by Nigeria’s finest celebrities such as Genevieve Nnaji, Olisa Adibua, Uti Nwachukwu, Gideon Okeke, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Peace Hyde, Ugo Mozie and many others.

As the evening unfolded, guests were given the opportunity to sample and experience the perfume.

Brand Manager of Ghandour Cosmetics, Solange Boccovi described the perfume as a “blend of sophistication and elegance that pays homage to Africa in celebrating its rich identity. Scent of Africa’s identity was built around values of authenticity, the Ghandour brothers roamed Africa to extract the best essences used to build its delicate fragrance notes”.

The Luxury fragrances (for man and woman) were unveiled by celebrity brand ambassadors, Oluchi Orlandi (International super model) and Marcel Desailly (World Cup Champion and international footballer).

“Scent of Africa incarnates prestige. It carries a strong dose of elegance. I see it as more than just a fragrance, it is a trend and experience.” Supermodel and Host/Producer of Africa’s Next Top Model Oluchi Orlandi.

The event further commenced with theatrical performances and musical presentations used to incorporate the diverse representation of different African nations. The Oyo drummers opened the ceremony while the ballet performance showcased the beauty and strength of Africa. Dj Caise thrilled guests to African inspired deep house, jazz and soulful house tunes as they were treated to exotic Absolut Eylx cocktails.

Guests at the event gladly feasted their eyes to artworks and African elite pieces amongst which were high-end couture tastefully designed by the remarkable Patience Torlowei and each guest went home with bottles of the perfume.