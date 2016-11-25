Miss Ghana Off To Miss World

Miss Ghana 2015, Antoinette Delali Kemavor, will leave Accra today for the finals of the 2016 Miss World pageant in the United States of America.

This year's event will be the 66th edition of the Miss World pageant.

It will be held on December 18, 2016 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, United States, just south of Washington, D.C. This is the second time that the United States will host the pageant.

One hundred and eighteen contestants from all over the world will compete for the crown. The pageant will officially kick off on November 26 when contestants will gather to begin their final journey to the Miss World Crown.

The officials of Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of the Miss Ghana pageant, are expected to see Delali off tonight. On Wednesday, the organisation held a send-off party to celebrate her ahead of the world event.

Antoinette Delali Kemavor was crowned Miss Ghana November, 2015. She was one of the representatives of the Volta Region of Ghana at the 2015 Miss Ghana pageant. She is an undergraduate student of the Central University College (CUC). She had her senior high education at the Holy Child Senior School in the Central Region. The last of five children, she hails from Adafianu near Aflao in the Volta Region.

As part of her reign, she has been engaging in a number of charity events and blood donation activities to help the Ghanaian society. She is expected to make Ghana proud out there as she represents her country at Miss World 2016.

