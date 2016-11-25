Mahalia Excels At Miss Kanekalon

Mahalia Bamford, a 22-year-old Ghanaian student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), was the first runner-up at the Miss Kanekalon 2016 Hair Beauty pageant.

It was organised by the Kaneka Corporation Japan, manufacturers of Kanekalon synthetic hair fibres at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 12.

Ms Opaluwa Ojotule Tamarai of Nigeria emerged as the second runner-up.

For their prize, Ms Bamford received 1.5 million naira, while Ms Tamarai got 1 million naira. Both of them also received a Samsung flat screen TV each.

Another Ghanaian, Ms Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum of the Catholic University Collge in Sunyani, was adjudged Ms Congeniality (Most Behaved / Friendly contestant).

The pageant is an annual event held in Lagos, Nigeria, with a special focus on braided hair attachments where ladies are strategically selected to participate in the competition.

The pageant which has been held annually since 2010 was on the theme: 'Crowning The African Beauty'.

The Miss Kanekalon pageant celebrates the outstanding beauty of the young African woman and aims to crown a true beauty whose splendour goes beyond looks to highlight personal talent.

The pageant has been broadened to include confidence and pursuit of dreams and to redefine the essence of beauty.

In Lagos, 20 finalists selected from regional screenings were chosen to compete in the 2016 pageant.

Each applicant teamed up with her own hairstylist to showcase their hair and displayed their talents in addition to answering general questions.

Some of the prerequisite formalities include the production of a stunning performance to win the coveted crown, taking home the grand prize of a brand new Nissan Altima car, a slot in a television commercial (TVC), Kanekalon products for a year and a mouthwatering two million naira.

The winner is assigned a one-year contract and gains exclusive access to events such as fashion shows and opening galas, as well as access to casting calls and modelling opportunities.

The event featured captivating performances by popular artistes Patoranking and Falz the Bad Guy.

On the way to the finals, each contestant was individually assessed by a panel of judges on their overall performance and suitability for the competition. The areas of interest included charity fundraising, publicity and personality.

This year saw five Ghanaian ladies joining their Nigerian counterparts in the pageant for the very first time.

A total of 87 ladies were selected to qualify for the final audition stage in Accra, from which five finalists were shortlisted to join 15 Nigerian finalists for the grand finale held on November 12.

All applicants were Kanekalon users with a charming and proactive personality with high morals.

“We care about beauty, but we care just as much about the safety of our products,” Hiroshi Seko, General Manager of Kaneka Africa Liason Office, said.

“For over 50 years, we have been at the forefront of R&D and manufacturing for synthetic fibres geared for creating the finest hair products. Because we care so much about the safety of our products, we developed a technology that made our fibers especially safe and flame-retardant.

To maintain our highest standards for beauty and safety, we are constantly developing and testing new technologies,” he added.