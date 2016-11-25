Big Boys Hit ‘Tappers Jam’ Today

Award-winning musicians VVIP, Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku, Rudebwoy Ranking, Nii funny and Luther will perform to tens of thousands of revelers who will be attending the 'Tappers Jam', a talk-of-town music concert at the La Pleasure Beach this afternoon.

Already, the artistes on the bill have started hyping today's event on social media, while the EIB Networks have gone full swing advertising the event.

Apart from the tight performance list, every single person who will show up at the vent will receive a free drink.

“The 'Tappers Jam' is the biggest beach jam to hit Accra in ages and is expected to draw patrons from all over the capital to the La Beach to experience great music and other awesome activities planned for the day… watch out for the 'Tappers Dance' and be part of the new flow. As part of the experience, there will be free drinks for all patrons… Yes, drinks for each patron at the event,” the organisers stated.

VVIP

The VVIP trio, made up of Reggie Rockstone, Zeal and Prodigal, will be entertaining the crowd with songs like 'Alhaji', 'Selfie', 'Skolom', 'OMG', 'Book of Hiplife' and 'Dogo Yaro'.

Stonebwoy is also expected to drop some of his hit tracks, including 'Zongo Girl', 'Sheekena', 'Run Go', 'Pull Up', 'Physically', 'Onumade' (Things U Do), 'Not Again', 'Killa Riddem', 'Mightylele' and many more.

Nii Funny certainly will not take things for granted and will once again hit the stage with his 'Vuvuzela' track featuring Wisa, 'Odonkpo' featuring Kesse, Fuutse and his all time hit, 'Broken Heart', mostly known as 'Yooko Ebreak Mi'.