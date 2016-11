Song Premiere: DJ Trynott (Jiggaman) FT. Dansinzu X Wizzy Pee -CARO

United States based Nigerian artist/Deejay, DJ Trynott formerly known as Jiggaman just dropped a brand new single titled "CARO" and featuring Dansinzu and Wizzy Pee.

Signed under Loud Music Business (LMB), "CARO" is produced by Illuminati Beats.

Enjoy!

SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/152707/dj-trynott-jiggaman-ft-dansinzu-x-wizzy-pee-caro

SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/152707

