Audio Report | 25 November 2016 12:53 CET
Music: You Follow Me - Lil Fred (@Lil_Lilfred)
Lil Fred the musical genius is back again this time with another Smash hit single "You Follow Me"
which is a Cover on Ycee's "Omo Alhaji" hit Single.
I tell you "Lil Fred" is the next wave in the Nigerian Music industry
with his exceptional Rhythm and flows in his Indigenous Igbo Language.
You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram
@Lil_lilfred
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/151832