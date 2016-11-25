Music: You Follow Me - Lil Fred (@Lil_Lilfred)

Lil Fred the musical genius is back again this time with another Smash hit single "You Follow Me"

which is a Cover on Ycee's "Omo Alhaji" hit Single.

I tell you "Lil Fred" is the next wave in the Nigerian Music industry

with his exceptional Rhythm and flows in his Indigenous Igbo Language.

@Lil_lilfred

@Lil_lilfred

