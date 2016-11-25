Watch: Brand-New Video From Nanayaa Ft Samini ‘Handkerchief’

Singer NanaYaa has finally released the most anticipated video of the year titled: ‘handkerchief’ which features Samini.

The video was shot by Breakthrough studios and directed by award wining director Pascal AKA.

She described the video with one word – ‘EPIC’. ‘This is the best Hi-life video of the year’, NanaYaa opined.

When talking about the concept, she said: ‘After a good time with my man (Samini) I just realized that all he left me was a handkerchief’.

Not to give too much of it away, fans should watch the video and share their feedback with me on my social media platforms.

Watch and share the new video:

