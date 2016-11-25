Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Music News | 25 November 2016 12:53 CET

Watch: Brand-New Video From Nanayaa Ft Samini ‘Handkerchief’

By Nana Yaw Wiredu

Singer NanaYaa has finally released the most anticipated video of the year titled: ‘handkerchief’ which features Samini.

The video was shot by Breakthrough studios and directed by award wining director Pascal AKA.

She described the video with one word – ‘EPIC’. ‘This is the best Hi-life video of the year’, NanaYaa opined.

When talking about the concept, she said: ‘After a good time with my man (Samini) I just realized that all he left me was a handkerchief’.

Not to give too much of it away, fans should watch the video and share their feedback with me on my social media platforms.

Watch and share the new video:

Music News

This paperback is very interesting, but I find it will never replace a hardcover book - it makes a very poor doorstop.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img