General News | 25 November 2016 08:06 CET

Justin Bieber accused of punching fan

By CitiFMonline

Justin Bieber has been caught on video appearing to slug a fan.

TMZ posted the footage of Bieber in Barcelona while on tour Tuesday.

In the video, Bieber is being driven in a car approaching Palau Sant Jordi stadium.

A group of screaming fans are greeting the car containing Bieber when a man sticks his hand in the window and appears to touch the singer.

Bieber’s hand can then be seen making contact with the man’s face.

The unidentified man then shows others around him his bloody lip.

CNN has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment about the incident.

The superstar has made a few headlines during his Purpose tour for some odd behaviour and for storming off the stage.

General News

