Top Stars For Loud In GH Concert

Come Saturday, December 17, the La Beach in Accra will witness another historic live musical performance from some selected hiplife and dancehall artistes who are billed to perform at an event dubbed 'Loud In GH'.

'Loud In GH' will bring together artistes that have bombarded the airwaves and music charts with outstanding hits throughout the year on one platform.

Viewed as the concert which brings the best of talents to Accra for a memorable night, 'Loud In GH' concert is being organised by YFM, an Accra-based radio station.

The venue is expected to be filled with music lovers from all walks of life who will witness the best of Guru, Mr Eazi, Medikal and a host of others.

The artistes are expected to deliver their finest performances so far on the stage come Saturday, December 17.

The event which forms part of activities lined up by the organisers to entertain patrons this December is meant to celebrate Ghanaian artistes and to give the Ghanaian music fans a party like no other.

According to the organisers, this year's edition of 'Loud In GH' will deliver back-to-back performances from arguably the most exciting artistes of the year and music that will make patrons dance all night long.

Some new discoveries for the year will also be unleashed during the event.

By George Clifford Owusu