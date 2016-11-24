Whoever Called For My Death Dug His Own Grave – Amakye Dede

It's gradually becoming a pain in the neck to verify or authenticate any news item you find online simply because of the adulteration of many blogs today.

With many sites employing wicked click baits and others interested in creating hoax just for traffic, it is only right that you check the source of the content you read.

Few days ago, some blogs reported of the death of veteran Ghanaian musician Abrantie Amakye Dede.

Anyway, fast forward, Abrantie Amakye Dede has spoken to the report of his alleged death.

He spoke with Agya Kwabena on Ekwanso Dwodwo on Okay FM in Accra.

According to Amakye Dede, the reports came to him as a shock but was not really disturbed.

“I don't even know where that is even coming from… I was a bit perplexed but not really disturbed. I, however, consoled myself with the fact that they even did the same thing to our former President Agyekum Kufour so it's perhaps God's blessings. Whoever dug that grave will fall into it.”

Amakye Dede assures his fans that he is well and not even sick.