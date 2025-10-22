ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Music

KOJOBLAK Releases New Afrobeats Love Song 'Fanta My Baby'

KOJOBLAK Releases New Afrobeats Love Song Fanta My Baby

Ghanaian musician KOJOBLAK has released a new Afrobeats single titled ‘Fanta My Baby’, a smooth love song that blends rhythm, melody, and heartfelt lyrics.

The track celebrates affection and romantic devotion, with KOJOBLAK expressing admiration for a special woman he affectionately calls “Fanta.” The song’s title symbolizes sweetness, attraction, and admiration — drawing from the popular soft drink as a metaphor for love.

Musically, ‘Fanta My Baby’ features mid-tempo Afrobeats production layered with light percussion, rhythmic guitar chords, and catchy vocal harmonies. The chorus is easy to sing along to, giving the track strong appeal among both Afrobeats and contemporary highlife fans.

According to KOJOBLAK, the song represents love in its purest and simplest form — a celebration of joy, loyalty, and emotional connection. Its relatable lyrics and soothing tone make it a perfect tune for lovers and music enthusiasts alike.

The single also showcases KOJOBLAK’s ability to blend English, Twi, and Pidgin, creating a natural flow that connects with Ghanaian and international audiences. His delivery remains smooth, confident, and expressive throughout the track.

‘Fanta My Baby’ follows KOJOBLAK’s recent release ‘Taliban’, which highlighted his versatility and street-inspired energy. With this new love-themed single, the artist explores a softer side of his creativity, proving his range as both a storyteller and performer.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms and continues to gain attention for its catchy hook and relatable message.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from proceeds of crime How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from p...

2 hours ago

Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery licenses Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery lice...

3 hours ago

Said Sinare and President Mahama 'Stay connected to the grassroots or risk losing power' — Ambassador Sinare warn...

3 hours ago

Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear

3 hours ago

October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on interbank October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on inter...

3 hours ago

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey NPP bans executives, MPs from endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of 2026 pri...

3 hours ago

Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulators Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulator...

3 hours ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

4 hours ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

5 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line