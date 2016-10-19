Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 22:06 CET

AFCON 2017: Ghana to face familiar foes in Group D

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana’s quest for a fifth Nations Cup title in Gabon has seen the Black Stars drawn against rivals Egypt and Uganda whom also stand in their way for a fourth successive World Cup appearance.

Ghana were drawn alongside both countries as well Mali whom Ghana faced in the 2013 edition of the competition.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group D of the competiton and will be based in Port-Gentil.

Ghana will begin its campaign on January 17 against the Cranes of Uganda before taking on Mali and finishing it off with Egypt.

Ghana last played Egypt in an African Nations Cup in Angola when the Black Stars lost to a late Mohammed Gedo goal, while Uganda’s last opponents in the competition was against Ghana.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Sports News

Ono who marries for love alone will have a bad days but good night.
By: maxwell kusi appiah.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img