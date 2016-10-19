AFCON 2017: Ghana to face familiar foes in Group D

Ghana’s quest for a fifth Nations Cup title in Gabon has seen the Black Stars drawn against rivals Egypt and Uganda whom also stand in their way for a fourth successive World Cup appearance.

Ghana were drawn alongside both countries as well Mali whom Ghana faced in the 2013 edition of the competition.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group D of the competiton and will be based in Port-Gentil.

Ghana will begin its campaign on January 17 against the Cranes of Uganda before taking on Mali and finishing it off with Egypt.

Ghana last played Egypt in an African Nations Cup in Angola when the Black Stars lost to a late Mohammed Gedo goal, while Uganda’s last opponents in the competition was against Ghana.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin